Post workers in Devon walk out over ‘bully’ boss

Postal workers at a Royal Mail delivery office in Devon walked out on unofficial strike on Wednesday of last week.

The members of the CWU union in Ivybridge, near Plymouth, struck after allegations of bullying from their manager.

The strike was the latest in a series of walkouts over bullying and harassment at Royal Mail workplaces across Britain. Royal Mail wants its workers to take on increased workloads.

CWU general secretary Dave Ward supported the strike in Ivybridge. He said the union would “never cower” to bullying behaviour.

A motion at the CWU’s annual conference earlier this year said workers could strike against issues including “a growing toxic culture” in the workplace.

Food workers Karro on fighting for pay

Workers at Karro food production plant in Hull walked out on strike for the second Monday in a row over pay and conditions.

It follows a walkout from Karro workers in north Yorkishire earlier this month.

One picket who had worked at the factory for many years said conditions were the worst he’d ever seen.

A member of the strike committee said that people were joining the GMB union, including some of the agency workers who make up over half the workforce.

A solidarity rally was held on the large and determined picket line, and addressed by local union officials, GMB members and members of Hull and district Trades Council.

Picketing successfully persuaded some delivery lorries not to cross the picket lines. One picket explained how the action had stopped most of the production lines.

Wendy Dobbs

Sainsbury sick pay battle rages on

Workers at Sainsbury’s Waltham Point distribution centre in Essex were set to hold a second 24-hour strike on Thursday this week.

The Usdaw union members are fighting changes to the attendance policy which are being unilaterally implemented by the company.

Nigel Scully, Usdaw divisional officer said, “The company’s changes mean that our members, including many who have given significant years’ service, could quickly end up without any sick pay.”