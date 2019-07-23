Johnson takes helm of a stricken ship - sink it now

Boris Johnson was elected Tory leader on Tuesday, and immediately faced multiple crises.

The moment of personal triumph he has lusted for so strongly may be the forerunner to his deepest defeat.

Johnson beat his rival Jeremy Hunt by 92,153 votes to 46,656 votes in a ballot of Tory members.

In his typical blustering style Johnson said, “We are going to get Brexit done on 31 October and take advantage of all the opportunities it will bring with a new spirit of can do.

“We are once again going to believe in ourselves, and like some slumbering giant we are going to rise and ping off the guy ropes of self doubt and negativity.”

But his arrogant confidence can’t solve a series of problems that could shatter him. There are immediate tests over Brexit, the economy and Iran.

And he presides over a Tory party that has rarely had less unity and discipline.

If, as expected, the Liberal Democrats win the Brecon & Radnorshire ­by-election next week, the ­government’s working majority will be reduced to just three.

The Sunday Times newspaper reported that up to six Tory MPs are considering ­defecting to the Liberal Democrats if Johnson becomes prime minister.

Emphasising the Tory divisions, foreign minister Sir Alan Duncan resigned on Monday, the first of many anticipated departures.

Chancellor Philip Hammond said on Sunday that “I’m not going to be sacked, because I’m going to resign before we get to that point”. He, and others, said he would quit minutes after Theresa May’s final prime minister’s question time on Wednesday.

Hammond has been the chief enforcer of brutal austerity for the last three years. But he suggested last week that he is prepared to vote to bring down the government should Johnson push for a no-deal Brexit.

And top bosses will also do their best to break moves towards a no-deal Brexit that they believe could harm their profits. ­A slow-motion “run on the pound” is already taking place.

The value of the pound has fallen sharply since the 2016 referendum and the slide accelerated as no-deal looked more possible.

It’s time for resistance, not despair. We should fight on every front—against austerity, racism and inaction over climate change.

A protest called by the People’s Assembly took place on Monday against the new Tory leader. Around 200 people heard speakers including Labour MPs, columnist Owen Jones and Weyman Bennett from Stand Up To Racism denounce the Tory policies that have wrecked lives—and will continue under Johnson.

Another protest was planned for Wednesday and then a rally for a general election called by the Labour Party for Thursday.

It is welcome that, at last, Labour has called for mobilisation on the streets. It should have happened much earlier as May’s rule spiralled downwards.

Much more will be needed to make the most of the Tories’ weakness.

Meet the cabinet of crooks

Among those tipped for top jobs in Johnson’s cabinet were:

Priti Patel: Patel resigned as international development secretary in November 2017 after details emerged of her 14 unauthorised meetings with Israeli politicians, officials and organisations. They took place during a “family holiday”.

Patel was accompanied by Lord Polak, honorary president of the Conservative Friends of Israel lobby group, which has given the Tories almost £400,000.

On her return, Patel pressed British officials to divert British aid money to the Israeli army.

Patel also said that the potential for food shortages in Ireland after a no-deal Brexit should be “pressed home during negotiations”.

Esther McVey: McVey previously resigned over Theresa May’s EU deal. Before that she had been in the vanguard of attacking disabled people’s benefits and then implementing the hated Universal Credit regime.

Since leaving the cabinet she has claimed poor families only use food banks because they prioritise new mobile phones over food.

Sajid Javid: Javid was a top business figure at Deutsche Bank, where he was paid around £3 million a year.

He then tried to prove he was fit to lead the Tories by attacking migrants, refugees and Muslims.

Liz Truss: Truss was one of Johnson’s supporters and is a keen champion of tax cuts for the rich and big business. She also wants to reduce environmental controls on building on the greenbelt to “boost growth”.