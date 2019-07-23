Mike Heaney 1954-2019

Revolutionary socialist Mike Heaney sadly died last week after four months in hospital with leukaemia. He was 65.

Birmingham-born Mike was a member of the Socialist Workers Party for around 30 years. He was recruited when a NASUWT teaching union representative in Derby in the mid 1990s.

He moved to Sheffield in 2011 where he remained a much respected party activist.

Mike initially qualified as a mechanical engineer after leaving school. He spent two years in the navy before realising the military life was not for him. Aged 28, he started teaching at John Port school in Derby. He stayed for 20 years and as school union rep led many battles over pay and conditions.

Mike loved talking politics and leading off branch meetings, tackling almost any subject. He played an important role in helping shape the activities and interventions of the Sheffield SWP district, particularly around fighting racism and fascism.

As fellow Baggies fans —that’s supporters of West Bromwich Albion football club to you—we enjoyed hours discussing the club’s fortunes.

From his hospital bed he kept up with latest political news. And he never lost his anger at the Tories, Donald Trump and Nigel Farage. He took special pleasure in seeing Tommy Robinson defeated in the European elections.

Sheffield comrades send love and condolences to Mike’s partner Fiona and all his family.

lMike’s funeral is on Tuesday 30 July at 1pm at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium in Sheffield.