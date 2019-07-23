Health visitors battle for pay in Lincolnshire

Health visitors in Lincolnshire have staged three strikes over pay.

The 58 workers, members of the Unite union, are fighting to be paid in line with the NHS Agenda for Change pay scale.

They walked out for 48 hours from last Monday, followed by 24-hour strikes last Friday and Monday of this week.

Strikers planned another 48-hour strike from Thursday this week.

Workers were transferred from the NHS to the county council in October 2017—and have lost more than £2,000 a year as a result.

They have received no increase in pay since being transferred, despite both council and NHS employees getting wage awards during this period.

Downgrading

Strikers are also fighting downgrading of the health visitors’ status, resulting in fewer staff doing the specialist health visitor role.

Steve Syson, Unite regional officer, said, “We believe it to be the first time that the county’s health visitors have struck in defence of their pay and professional standards.

“We are faced with a local authority more concerned with giving its former chief executive a scandalous £292,000 pay off for a mere six months’ work than paying its own health visitors the rate for the job,” he said.

The health visitors voted by 84 percent to strike over the attacks.

Pharmacy support workers in NHS Tayside, centred on Dundee, are to stage “continuous” strikes from next month in a long-running dispute over pay grades.

The Unite union said action is set to begin from 19 August.

The union said a “flawed” job evaluation process had led to workers being paid at a lower grade than that to which they were entitled.

Cleaners in the GMB union, employed by outsourcing firm Mitie at St George’s hospital in Tooting, have voted for a strike.

A ballot saw 70 percent vote for action on a 99 percent turnout.