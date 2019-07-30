Stand up to fascist Tommy Robinson supporters in London

Fascists and racists plan to hold a “Free Tommy” protest on Oxford Street in central London on Saturday.

Stand Up To Racism (SUTR) and Unite Against Fascism have called a counter-protest against the supporters of Nazi Tommy Robinson.

They called the protest after Robinson was jailed last month. He was found guilty of contempt of court after he broadcast outside a child sexual abuse trial and confronted defendants at court in Leeds last May.

This breached reporting restrictions, which could have caused the trial to collapse.

Robinson was hoping to whip up racism by pushing the lie that Muslim or Asian “culture” is to blame for sexism and abuse.

The “Free Tommy” protests since his jailing have been smaller than before. Robinson has suffered a number of humiliations since he lost his candidate’s deposit in European elections in May.

Around 80 fascists organised a banner drop and protest at Arndale shopping centre in Manchester last Saturday.

On the same day only eight of his supporters turned up outside Sunderland police station in the North East. This was half the number that turned up to a “flash mob” in Durham last week.

Despite the small turnouts on recent protests, the threat of the far right has not gone away.

When Robinson was jailed last year his supporters managed to mobilise 15,000 people onto the streets of central London.

He still draws international support from the US alt right that backed him then.

A reminder of where its politics leads came at the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting in California last Sunday. Santino William Legan, who killed three people and injured at least 12 others, was influenced by the far right.

The far right is fuelled by state-sponsored racism.

Boris Johnson’s new government has made clear that it will pump out more racism and Muslims and migrants.

And leading members of the Robinson camp celebrated the Islamophobe becoming prime minister.

Anti-fascists must not allow Robinson to regroup, and turn out against his supporters in London this Saturday.