Boris Johnson’s cabinet - nasty, right wing and very racist

Boris Johnson took charge as new prime minister last week—and immediately made clear that his government will be nasty, racist and right wing.

Johnson stuffed his cabinet with vicious Tories who have track records of attacking ordinary people. His takeover saw 11 ministers sacked while six others resigned.

Over half of Theresa May’s old cabinet have gone, including failed Tory leadership contender Jeremy Hunt and former chancellor Philip Hammond.

Donald Trump celebrated saying, “We have a really good man who is going to be prime minister of the UK now, Boris Johnson.

“They call him Britain Trump.”

Right wing rags hailed Johnson’s victory. The Sun newspaper spoke of “Boris Johnson’s historic ­government” while the Daily Mail began a ­countdown to Brexit.

Johnson has reiterated his pledge to leave the European Union (EU) by 31 October, with or without a deal.

But the overwhelming majority of bosses want to remain in the ­neoliberal EU, as do many of their Tory backers.

So for all the talk of a “Boris bounce” Johnson is already in trouble.

In a speech last Thursday, Johnson demanded that the EU scraps the backstop, which would see Northern Ireland stay in the EU’s single market.

Johnson warned that, unless the backstop is removed, Britain will leave the EU with no deal.

Unacceptable

EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier described Johnson’s speech as “unacceptable”.

And EU Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker said Theresa May’s failed deal remained “the only agreement possible”.

Germany’s Europe minister Michael Roth denounced Johnson’s “provocations”.

He said, “My message to the new British prime minister is clear—Boris, the election campaign is over. Calm yourself down.”

Meanwhile senior Tories are already organising against Johnson. Hammond has reportedly held talks with other parties about how to block a no-deal Brexit.

Ridiculously Johnson tried to appear as anti-establishment.

He said politicians had “failed” young people adding, “People who voted for Brexit in the north weren’t just voting against Brussels. They were voting against London too and against all concentrations of power in remote centres.”

Johnson is a millionaire, Eton-educated posho.

His agenda isn’t to bring in any radical change—instead it’s just more of the same.

Thousands of people protested against Johnson within hours of him becoming prime minister.

We need more action by ordinary people, not clever manoeuvres by politicians, to get him and the rest of the Tory rabble out.

Spending promises for the rich

In a bid to win more support and present himself as a break with May, Johnson has made various promises to ordinary people.

On Monday he visited Scotland, pledging extra investment of just £100 million for the entire country.

It compares to his plan to spend £1 billion hiring 20,000 new police officers.

Last Saturday he visited Manchester and claimed the Tories would provide a £3.6 billion fund for “left behind towns”.

He’s also promised new rail routes, improved bus services, better housing, more money for schools and the usual increased broadband access.

In reality Johnson plans to boost the rich at our expense.

So he wants to raise the threshold at which people start paying the 40 percent income tax rate from £50,000 a year to £80,000.

Some 4.5 million people are living in deep poverty

Some 4.5 million people in Britain, or 7 percent of the population, are living in deep poverty according to new research.

Their income is at least 50 percent below the official poverty line.

The Social Metrics Commission also found that seven million poor people had been in poverty for at least two of the previous three years. The figure includes 2.3 million children.

And in 2017/18, 73 percent of children in poverty lived in a family where an adult worked.

Sharp drop in rape prosecutions

Fewer than one in 65 alleged rape cases reported to police last year led to a suspect being summonsed or charged.

Analysis of crime figures by the Guardian newspaper show a rapid decline in rape prosecutions in England and Wales.

Four years ago one in seven cases led to a summons or charge.

Figures also show that more people are reporting attacks.

More academies pay salaries of over £100,000

Nearly 1,000 academy trusts paid at least one six-figure salary last year. Some 988 trusts paid at least one person £100,000 or more, while 146 paid £150,000 or more to at least one person.

The official figures also show that the proportion of trusts paying £150,000+ salaries has gone up by a fifth in one year.

Yet the number of trusts in deficit has also gone up.

One trust paying out a £150,000+ salary was the Education Fellowship Trust.

It collapsed last year after reporting financial problems and concerns about standards.