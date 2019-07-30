Tories lent on Birmingham school to suspend LGBT+ lessons

The Tory government put “extreme pressure” on a primary school to drop LGBT+ lessons, according to school bosses.

Parkfield Community School in Birmingham suspended its No Outsiders programme amid homophobic protests. This included teaching about LGBT+ relationships as part of the Equality Act 2010.

Hazel Pulley, chief executive of the academy trust that runs Parkfield school, described “frantic phone calls” from the Department for Education (DfE).

“The DfE really wanted the protests to stop,” she said. “We experienced extreme pressure to stop No Outsiders.

“We feel it was only with one aim, and that was to keep the protests out of the paper and to stop the protests.”

The protests, organised by homophobes Amir Ahmer and Shakeel Afsar, spread to Anderton Park School in Birmingham.

Other bigots have tried to spread opposition to schools in east London.

LGBT+ inclusive relationship and sex education should be taught in all schools to all children.

And parents should not have the right to withdraw their children from the lessons.

Bigot shouts, ‘Shame on you people,’ at Pride marchers in Waltham Forest

Hundreds of people joined the Waltham Forest Pride in north London on Saturday of last week.

People danced through the streets and partied afterwards.

A row erupted after one homophobic woman wearing a niqab shouted, “Shame on you, you despicable people.”

And she quoted a line popularised by Alan Partridge, saying, “God created Adam and Eve, not Adam and Steve.”

Police have said that they are looking into the incident.

Right wing columnist Katie Hopkins jumped on the incident to spread Islamophobia. The Waltham Forest Pride organising committee said, “It’s comes as no surprise that far right commentators like Katie Hopkins have seized on this video to stigmatise the Muslim community.

“We utterly condemn any attempts to use this incident to fan the flames of discord. We will continue to work with the Muslim community and value their support, because none of us are free until all of us are free.”

Hopkins is a bigot who was photograped with organisers of homophobic protests against LGBT+ education at a school in Birmingham.