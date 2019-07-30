The new cabinet—Johnson’s evil minions

Dominic Raab

The foreign secretary complained about “discrimination against men” and described feminists as “among the most obnoxious bigots”. Thinks workers in Britain are “the worst idlers in the world”.

Andrea Leadsom

The business secretary backed restrictions on same sex education. Wants to bring back hunting with dogs.

She says fracking is “safer than most industrial processes” and that it is “ridiculous” to oppose it.

Michael Gove

The chancellor of the duchy of Lancaster wrote an Islamophobic book called Celsius 7/7. Wrote in his failed bid to be Tory leader that he backs “reducing the regulations which hold business back and cutting taxes.”

Jacob Rees Mogg

The leader of the Commons, when not inventing up grammar rules, is busy explaining his opposition to women’s abortion rights and his support for tax havens including the one he keeps his stash in.

Grant Shapps

Transport secretary. Resigned as minister in 2015 after revelations of bullying in the Tory party before one of its activists died. Admitted after years of denials that he had had a second job under a pseudonym.

Gavin Williamson

The education secretary was sacked from being defence secretary for leaking secrets over contracts with the Chinese firm Huawei. He may declare fewer wars in his new job.

Geoffrey Cox

The Attorney General received 11 payments worth around £400,000 which he failed to declare. He was a member of the Standards Committee at the time. Said it was an “oversight”.

Esther McVey

The housing minister said it was “right” and “positive” that people were going to foodbanks. She argues that parents should have “the final say” on whether their children learn about LGBT+ relationships.

Sajid Javid

The chancellor, as a multimillionaire former banker, knows about business. He also knows how to scapegoat refugees and back racist cops stop and search as he proved in his short stay as home secretary.

Priti Patel

The home secretary was forced to resign as international development secretary in 2017 after she had held 14 unauthorised meetings with Israeli politicians. Worked as a spin doctor for the tobacco industry.

Mark Spencer

The Chief Whip said a “dying” benefit claimant who hadn’t eaten for five days and who was sanctioned after being four minutes late for a Jobcentre appointment should “learn the discipline of timekeeping”

...and his advisors and spin doctors are as bad

Boris Johnson has put a team of advisers in place who were all involved in the right wing Vote Leave campaign.

Vote Leave fought to leave the European Union on a racist, right wing basis.

Johnson’s main adviser is Dominic Cummings, who headed the Vote Leave campaign.

Cummings was found to be in contempt of parliament earlier this year.

Parliament unanimously passed a motion, tabled by the government, to censure him for failing to testify at the fake news inquiry.

The inquiry looked at correspondence between Cummings and the digital, culture, media and sport committee.

The committee was investigating fake news stories that emerged during the European Union referendum campaign.

A group of MPs last Sunday called for him to face sanctions in his new role with Johnson.

These could include denying him a security pass.

Meanwhile Johnson has put Chloe Westley in charge of his social media strategy. Westley called far right Islamophobe Anne Marie Waters a “hero” in 2016. Waters has links to Nazi Tommy Robinson.

Westley has appeared in videos for the British branch of Turning Point, a pro-Donald Trump pressure group.

She previously worked for the right wing Taxpayers’ Alliance group.

And Matthew Elliott, also of Vote Leave and the Taxpayers’ Alliance, was set to be made adviser to chancellor Sajid Javid.

Elliott edits right wing website Brexit Central and is a political adviser to investment bank Shore Capital.

The Things They Say

‘He will be great’

US president Donald Trump pays tribute to Boris Johnson

‘Congratulations to Boris Johnson on becoming prime minister of the United Kingston’

Ivanka Trump advisor to President Trump

‘Don’t mess wth Boris’

Daily Express advice to the European Union

‘It is a brutal game’

Tory MP Tobias Ellwood saying he was shocked to be sacked as defence minister

‘The phrase ‘no longer fit for purpose’ has been deemed no longer fit for purpose’

One of several phrases banned by Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg

‘Tequila on me, Britain’

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson apologises for joking that he might be related to Boris Johnson

‘You’ll be dead to me’

What Tory advisor Dominic Cummings said would happen if anyone leaked government information, according to a leaked document