Step up the fracking fight

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn reiterated his call for an end to fracking when he visited Lancashire’s Preston New Road anti-fracking protest camp on Tuesday.

Fracking firms such as Cuadrilla are desperate to get their hands on gas trapped deep underground.

Campaigners in Lancashire have fought for years to see them off.

Fracking for two months in 2018 caused repeated earthquakes there, and forced Cuadrilla to abandon operations early.

But the firm has started moving equipment back into the site and has said it expects to resume fracking in the autumn.

Corbyn said, “We need urgent action to tackle the climate emergency, and that means the prime minister immediately banning fracking once and for all.”

He’s absolutely right—urgent action is needed. But the battle must match the scale of the threat.

The fight against fracking can’t just be a chance for occasional photo opportunities.

Fracking is a disaster for the environment. But instead of fighting tooth and nail to stop the practice now, Labour has promised to ban it later—if elected.

And appealing to Boris Johnson is not good enough.

Corbyn should hound the fossil fuel fat cats who profit from ecological catastrophe.

And he should mobilise the Labour membership, of over 500,000 people, to take action with those fighting catastrophic climate change.