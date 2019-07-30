Game of battleships ramps up in the Gulf

A second British warship arrived off the coast of Iran on Monday of this week. It is part of the latest escalation of British and US threats of war against Iran.

Britain said the warship is to protect British-flagged ships in the Strait of Hormuz near Iran.

It comes after Iran seized a British-flagged oil tanker earlier in July in retaliation for the seizure of one of its own tankers by Royal Marines.

Britain and the US claim the Iranian tanker was attempting to sell oil to Syria, breaking a European Union embargo. They also suggest Iran may be behind alleged sabotage of oil tankers in the region.

In reality they are deliberately escalating a confrontation with Iran in an attempt to maintain the US’s dominance in the Middle East

Sergeant Matt Tonroe died on a joint operation with US forces in Syria in 2018. Initially his death was blamed on a roadside bomb.

But the Ministry of Defence has had to admit that Tonroe was killed by “friendly fire”.

His death came at a time when the government were denying there were British soldiers in Syria at all.