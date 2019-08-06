Priti Patel wants more stop and search

Tory home secretary Priti Patel said that people should “literally feel terror” of breaking the law.

Her remarks are part of the Tory government’s drive to recruit 20,000 more police officers and give them more powers.

She said, “With more police officers out there and greater police presence, I want criminals to literally feel terror at the thought of committing offences.”

Patel said that she would allow cops to use the full extent of their power and “make their judgements” including stop and search.

This will mean more black people facing racist harassment at the hands of the police.

The government’s own figures show that black people were nine times more likely to be stopped and searched in England and Wales in 2017/18.

Patel, who has previously backed the death penalty, said that the recruitment drive was to show the Tories are the party of “law and order”.

Harrassment

Black people won’t just face harassment at the hands of the police under Johnson’s government.

Patel’s appointment as home secretary sent a message that the Tories are fully committed to the “hostile environment” for migrants.

In another piece for the Daily Mail newspaper Patel said that business would have to “back our own people”.

She said last week that the government is looking into a “points-based system” of immigration controls after Brexit.

This would allow businesspeople and some workers, who are deemed to have the right skills and who speak English, to come into Britain.

And it would lock out other workers and make their lives harder once they finally arrive.

Anti-racists have to fight to defend freedom of movement, and the rights of all migrant workers from the Tories’ racist assault.