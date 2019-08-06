The Troublemaker—Rich and royals unite to save the planet for nice holidays

The younger royals like to foster an image of being progressive fighters for social justice. This was somewhat marred last week by a visit made by prince Harry to join a conference on saving the world.

The conference is run by Google, which sees it as an alternative to world leaders’ summits in Davos. Harry gave a passionate speech on climate change–barefoot–according to the New York Post newspaper.

Unfortunately, the scrounger was reported to have flown to the conference by private jet.

The Trees For the Future group said he would need to plant 190 trees to offset the estimated three tons of carbon dioxide this created.

Travelling by private jet with five passengers on board would create around ten times more carbon emissions than taking a commercial flight.

The Google Camp is exclusively for the rich and famous—although the guest list is confidential.

The rich get plenty of time off from high-level discussions about how to change the world. Afternoons are kept free for “golf, spa treatments and relaxation,” according to the Daily Mail newspaper.

It’s held at the Verdura resort in Sicily, which has two 18-hole golf courses, a tennis academy and one of the largest spa complexes in Europe.

Three villas have their own pools. And a private beach is filled with imported white sand. There is a dock for all the yachts that the rich come flocking in on.

Eric Schmidt of Google cruised there in his yacht Infinity.

Guests can eat and drink for free across three restaurants and five bars.

And they get handed £200,000 Maserati sports cars to use during the summit. All of which sounds great for tackling climate change.

Foreign bees not coming over here

As it’s the summer, it’s time for lots of articles about “foreign” insects invading our green and pleasant land. But last week one of these ran into problems.

A so-called “Turkish” bee–osmia avosetta–was sentenced to death by the British government.

It apparently came to Bristol after travelling in the luggage of a family on their return from holiday in Dalaman.

Officials deemed it a threat to native bee species and ordered it to be destroyed.

But the bee “went missing” before they could arrive.

An expert has concluded that the bee was in fact British.

David Notton, chief bee curator at the Natural History Museum, said nests left in the family’s home were consistent with a leafcutter bee.

“The nest of osmia avosetta would be smaller and tidier in appearance,” he said.

The nests have been taken off for testing.

Bungling Barrister Buckland’s bluster

New Tory justice secretary Robert Buckland is making up for nobody knowing who he is by being offensive and eye-catching.

Buckland suggested last week that people accused of serious crimes should stay anonymous until charged —but only if they are important.

Buckland told the Times newspaper, “Let’s say you are a reputable local businessperson who is accused of fraud. Your good name is going to be really undermined by this mere accusation. You are a person of good character.

“That might be a meritorious case for anonymity. Let’s say you are a person with a list of previous convictions. Is that a case where anonymity should be automatic?”

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson clarified that it is not “policy” to protect some people’s anonymity but not others.

A “Brexit countdown clock” has been delivered to Downing Street so Boris Johnson can see how long he’s got left to leave the European Union.

The clock, which reportedly cost at least £500, will be displayed in Johnson’s office.

A spokesperson claimed that the Tories, not us, have paid for it.

Millions of people are paying more for their energy because of a government cap that supposedly limits their bills.

The capped tariff limits the cost of gas and electricity to £1,254 a year. But this is £303 more than the cheapest fixed-rate dual fuel tariff, which is currently £951.

Cop and dog not racist

A cop accused of a racially aggravated attack after his dog bit a Traveller has been cleared.

A jury was told to find PC Paul Birch, of West Midlands police force, not guilty because there was not enough evidence to convict.

Birch had been called to a dispute involving Traveller Bernadette Cash. Her husband Andrew needed treatment

after Birch’s dog bit him.

The couple were convicted of obstructing an officer. Birch had referred to Andrew as a “gyppo” in a radio message requesting back-up. The Police Federation said the word was “inappropriate” but claimed there was no “link” with the incident.

£3.5 million for Donald Trump

The Metropolitan Police spent nearly £3.5 million policing Donald Trump’s state visit to Britain in June, official figures have revealed.

A Freedom of Information request to the Metropolitan Police showed that its total outlay was £3,419,905 across the three-day visit.

Trump also visited Portsmouth during his visit, incurring more costs.

‘Far bigger social issues’

Betting company boss Kenny Alexander says gambling addiction isn’t so serious

‘The industry is doing well at looking after its customers’

Alexander continues

‘It may take a while to get to the sunlit uplands’

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney looks at the furture of the economy

‘Lavish the toast with butter and cheddar before grilling until it gets nice and scabby’

Boris Johnson’s contribution to the Eton cookbook is a bad cheese on toast

‘If anyone called him a “smelly Turkish bee”, they’d be arrested in a dawn raid and sent to prison for racism’

Jeremy Clarkson on the Turkish bee