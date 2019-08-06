New army of drones help oust migrants

The European Union (EU) is pumping £95 million into an army of drones to monitor refugees in the Mediterranean Sea.

There are three contracts between the Frontex border guards and European Maritime Safety Agency, according to the Observer newspaper.

The drones include the Hermes and Heron, which Israel developed to monitor Palestinians in Gaza.

While EU patrol vessels have rescued refugees, their main role is to stop people coming to Europe.

Using drones means the EU doesn’t have to rescue anyone.

Inform

They can inform the Libyan coast guard of a refugee boat’s position.

The coastguard can then take them back to the North African country, where they face torture and sexual abuse in internment camps.

This shows that it’s not just far right governments that want to clamp down on refugees—its the EU as a whole.

The EU’s solution to the refugee crisis is to strengthen its external borders.

The result is racist murder in the Mediterranean Sea, with the average death rate for migrants attempting to cross at an ­all-time high of 14 percent.

Refugees are fleeing war, dictatorship, poverty and climate change and in search of a better life.

The only solution is to open the border and let them in safely.