Rotten deal puts Sudan revolt at risk

A march in Sudan last week (Pic: Sudanese Professionals Association)

Opposition leaders signed a rotten agreement with Sudan’s military rulers on Sunday.

The deal, first agreed last month, would leave the military effectively in control in Sudan for almost two years.

It could allow the ruling military Transitional Military Council (TMC) to regroup against the popular revolution.

Millions of people in Sudan have protested for eight months to win civilian rule and democracy.

They have defied massacres and repression to overthrow dictator Omar al-Bashir and force the TMC onto the back foot.

But the deal signed between the TMC and the Alliance for Freedom and Change, the main opposition coalition, threatens to undermine the revolt.

It could give the old regime time and space to attack the continuing protests.

Members of the Rapid Support Forces militia shot and killed four school students on a protest over fuel and bread shortages on Monday of last week.

The military attacked protests that followed with tear gas and gunfire.

Tue 6 Aug 2019, 14:03 BST
