Protests for right to organise on campus in Greece

Thousands of university students, lecturers, teachers and workers in Greece have protested against an attack on the right to organise on campus.

Protesters are resisting an attempt by Greece’s new Tory government to abolish “university asylum” which bans police from entering campuses.

The law is a legacy of an uprising against Greece’s dictatorship in 1973.

This began with a university occupation in Athens and was crushed when the military invaded the campus.

The law protects the right to organise politically on campus and it has big symbolic significance in Greece.

The right wing New Democracy government replaced the once-radical left wing Syriza party in elections last month.

The protests show that the new government could face resistance.