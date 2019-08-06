Transport round up: Rail workers strike for pay and safety

Workers on East Midlands Trains walked out last Saturday as part of their ongoing battle against bosses’ attacks on pay and terms and conditions.

The RMT union members also announced a further strike day for Saturday of next week.

They are fighting attacks on their pay and working conditions from bosses at Stagecoach.

Meanwhile, workers at Merseyrail have announced six fresh strike dates to hammer home the message to “keep the guards on the train”.

The RMT union members are engaged in a long-running dispute over bosses’ attempts to roll out more driver only operated (DOO) services.

RMT said the “company has failed to deliver on the crucial issue of a safe method of train dispatching” despite a deal last September.

Workers are set to walk out on 24 August, 3, 5, 30 September and 2, 4 October.

And in another dispite workers on the Cross Country train line began a four-day overtime ban from Thursday of last week.

The RMT union members are battling company-wide changes imposed by franchise operator Arriva.

It also said the firm held negotiations outside of the collective bargaining agreement.

Mick Cash, RMT general secretary, said Arriva had “thrown established practices out of the window and attempted to undermine a recognised trade union”.

Heathrow strikes grounded

A planned strike at Heathrow Airport was grounded for talks at the eleventh hour.

Around 4,000 workers, all members of the Unite union, were set to begin a 48-hour strike from Monday of this week.

The security guards, firefighters, engineers, passenger service operatives and passenger service drivers are fighting for a rate of pay comparable with other airport workers doing similar jobs.

Unite says pay disparities see airport security guards hired after 2014 earning up to £6,000 less than those who have worked there longer. Strikes are planned for 23 and 24 August.

Security workers at London Gatwick airport were set to strike for 48 hours from Saturday.

The 130 Unite union members voted by 95 percent to strike over pay.

Strikes at London Stansted Airport have failed to take off after Easyjet workers voted to accept a new pay offer.

The Unite union members voted in favour of the 13 percent pay rise for most workers.

Yorkshire bus drivers accept pay offer

Around 900 bus drivers in South Yorkshire have won a revised pay offer.

Unite union members threatened to walk out for 24-hour stints.

Meanwhile, strikes on Edinburgh’s buses were suspended last week after bosses came up with a new offer.

Some 1,700 drivers were due to walk out at Lothian Buses over allegations of a bullying management and hostile culture.

Their Unite union rep said workers have “longstanding procedural agreements that were regularly breached”.

But two days before the planned walkout management came forward with new proposals.

The drivers voted on proposals with the result not known as Socialist Worker went to press.