Hundreds of migrants seized by US state

Nearly 700 immigrants were taken on Wednesday of last week in the biggest Immigration and Customs Enforcement (Ice) raid since Donald Trump took office. Over 600 Ice agents swept six workplaces across Mississippi.

It was the biggest ever day of workplace raids in one state.

They took place just hours before Trump arrived in El Paso following a mass shooting there on 3 August.

Footage of eleven year old Magdalena Gomez Gregorio begging for the release of her father, who was one of those arrested, went viral in the hours after the raid.

The commissioner of the Customs and Border Patrol Mark Morgan suggested that the footage was “shown on purpose” to overstate the impact of the raids.

He then went on to accuse those taken by Ice of committing fraud. He said, “They also steal identities of US citizens so it is not just a victimless crime that’s going on.”

Morgan’s allegations echo Trump’s racism. Trump has previously said that all Mexican immigrants are rapists and criminals.

And reports have shown that he continues to separate migrant families at the border following demands from a federal judge to stop.

The raids have left some Latino people in Mississippi too scared to leave their houses. Others are struggling to locate those who are still in custody.

Around 300 of those detained have been released after appearing in court.

But other victims of Ice brutality are still detained in centres with little food or basic hygiene. Protests to shut down the detention centres continue.

Around 100 demonstrators in New York were arrested on Saturday after shutting down a highway in Manhattan.

Organisers of the protest said, “We demand dignity, respect and permanent

protection for undocumented immigrants.” Protesters have said that the Democrats are not doing enough to oppose the raids.

Resistance to Trump and Ice must come from below for any real change to take place.

With 2020 elections imminent, the resistance to Trump’s racist immigration policies must continue.

Fleeing refugees blocked

The UK Border Force (UKBF) police intercepted a group of refugee boats that landed near the Dover Western Docks on Friday of last week.

Around 50 refugees had made the dangerous journey across the English Channel in the boats, which included a canoe.

Dover Police and HM Coastguard were also involved in the operation.

The incident came after UKBF officials foundv 20 refugees on the Kent coast last weekend.

The refugees all identified as Iraqi and Iranian nationals, who had been trapped at Britain’s border in Calais.

The only solution is to open the border and let them in safely.