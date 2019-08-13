Israeli cops fire tear gas at Palestinian worshippers in East Jerusalem

Israeli police attacked tens of thousands Palestinian worshippers in East Jerusalem last Sunday on Eid al-Adha, one of the most important religious days for Muslims.

Cops fired tear gas and rubber bullets into the crowd at the Al Aqsa mosque. The site of the mosque, holy to Muslims and Jews, is a focus for groups that want to assert Israeli control over the occupied city.

At least 61 Palestinians were injured during the police attack, with 15 taken to hospital.

The cops attacked after Palestinians resisted an attempt by hundreds of Israelis to storm the compound containing the mosque.

The site of the mosque is run by authorities in Jordan after Israel invaded East Jerusalem in 1967. But in practice Israeli forces control access to the site.

Right wing Israeli settler groups—backed by some in the government—want to take control of the site. They frequently stage attempts to enter the site to provoke Palestinians.