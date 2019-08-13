Anti-racists get ready to take on Tommy Robinson

Supporters of jailed Nazi Tommy Robinson have called a protest in London for Saturday 24 August.

Stand Up To Racism (SUTR) and Unite Against Fascism (UAF) have called a counter-protest.

The fascists have not yet released a location for their action but have suggested it could be in central London—or that they could organise rallies at multiple locations.

One prominent Robinson supporter floated the idea of Tower Hamlets. Robinson’s English Defence League (EDL) tried to intimidate Muslim people in the east London borough in 2010 and 2013.

A statement from SUTR said, “Tommy Robinson has a long history of fascist organisation from being a member of the British National Party to founding the EDL.

“His supporters have whipped up Islamophobia, racism and violence whenever they have marched. “On 24 August they plan to go into communities across London to spread their racism and hatred.

“Don’t let them—join us to oppose them.”

The fascists’ call for another protest follows arguments after only 400 of them showed up to a “Free Tommy” rally outside BBC Broadcasting House in London at the beginning of the month.

It was organised after Robinson was jailed for contempt of court.

The fascists had hoped to replicate the 15,000?strong rally that took place in central London when Robinson was first imprisoned last summer.

While Robinson and his supporters may be down, they could still regroup.

Anti-fascists must be ready to take to the streets on Saturday 24 August.