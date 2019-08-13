LGBT+ activists organise ‘kiss-in’ against the bigots

A coalition of LGBT+ groups was set to hold a “kiss-in” in Parliament Square, central London, on Friday.

It was called on the back of growing anger at the rise in attacks on LGBT+ people.

In London homophobic hate crimes increased from 1,488 in 2014 to 2,308 in 2018. And most prominently Melania Geymona and Chris, an LGBT+ couple, were left bloodied after an attack on a night bus in London in June.

Ejel Khan of the Muslim LGBT Network, who is set to speak at the protest said, “I have experienced homophobic hate crime and attacks many times.

“The first time, 25 years ago, put me in hospital with knife wounds.

“But being a victim of homophobic crime spurred me on to a life in LGBT+ activism. With the current spike in homophobic attacks nationwide, this is a pressing issue that urgently requires redressing.

“We endeavour to make our voices heard—loud and clear.”

The protest also comes at a time when bigots are trying to undermine LGBT+ inclusive relationship and sex education in schools.

Organisers of the kiss-in include Queer Power, LGBT+ Against Islamophobia and Queer Tours of London—A Mince Through Time. They said, “It is 50 years since the Stonewall Uprising and the birth of the Gay Liberation Front.

“Our movement was born out of rage and riots and we will not be driven back into the closet.

“We will meet all attacks with resistance and protest.

“This will be the first of our mobilisations.”