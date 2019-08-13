Local government round up: All-out libraries strike continues in Bromley

Striking library workers in Bromley, south east London, plan five demonstrations in addition to their continuing strike.

The 50 Unite union members have been on indefinite strike since 6 June over staffing and other issues. They are employed by Greenwich Leisure Limited (GLL).

Strikers are furious at the way GLL treats workers at Bromley’s 14 libraries.

Bosses haven’t filled vacant posts, have asked workers to be managers without paying the proper wage and failed to pay wages owed.

GLL has contracts at 140 leisure facilities across 16 London boroughs.

Unite is also demanding a 6 percent basic pay increase for all GLL workers.

Join the protests

Wed 14 August, 10am-12 noon, Crystal Palace sports centre, Ledrington Road, SE19 2BB.

Mon 19 Aug, 12 noon to 2pm, SportsAid, 21 Bloomsbury Square, WC1B 3HF.

Wed 21 Aug, 10am-11am Islington tennis club, Market Road, N7 9PC and 2pm-3pm at Sobell leisure centre, Hornsey Road, N7 7NY.#

Tue 27 Aug, 10am to 12 noon, Sutcliffe Park, Kidbrooke Park Road, SE9 5LW.

The Unison union is celebrating after scoring a legal victory over holiday entitlement.

The Court of Appeal ruled last week that all workers are entitled to a minimum of

28 days paid annual leave, even if they don’t work for part of the year.

It also ruled that leave must be in line with a normal week’s pay or at a rate based on the average payment for the previous 12 weeks, if pay is irregular.

The appeal was brought by Lesley Brazel, a music teacher whose employer the Harper Trust wanted her to accept leave and pay below the legal minimum.