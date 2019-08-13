Reviews round-up—Faith Ringgold and A Nice Cup of Tea?

Faith Ringgold

Serptentine Gallery, central London

Until 8 September

Free entry

An excellent exhibition of the work of Faith Ringgold, an artist, activist and children’s author from New York, is currently at the Serpentine Gallery in London.

Ringgold’s work explores racial and sexual inequality in the US from the 1960s onwards. The exhibition includes her powerful posters and paintings from the era of the Black Power movement.

In the 1970s she was involved in campaigns demanding equal gender and racial representation in exhibitions at galleries.

Particularly striking are her beautiful quilts in a series “We came to America” which address the forced migration of Africans to North America as slaves.

The first of these, showing a sea of drowning people and a slave ship on fire, has strong echoes of migrants dying in the Mediterranean today.

Her work is unusual, and very political, particularly about racial and sexual inequality. This exhibition is free and is definitely worth seeing if you can before it finishes next month.

Penny Foskett

A Nice Cup of Tea?

Installation at the Asmolean Musem, Oxford

Until 22 Mar 2020

Free entry

No booking required

A cup of tea represents comfort for many of us.

But every sip connects us to the legacy of the British Empire, global trade and transatlantic slavery.

Behind this wealth was the brutal exploitation of enslaved people producing sugar in the West Indies.

Learn about the untold stories of empire, trade and transatlantic slavery through this contemporary art installation inspired by the Ashmolean’s European Ceramics collection.