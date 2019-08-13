Socialist Worker
Tory cuts fail children in local authorities’ care

by Tomáš Tengely-Evans
Tories are abandoning children (Pic: Bridget Coila)

Around 50,000 children rely on care from councils whose services are inadequate, according to a study published last week.

The Social Market Foundation think tank found that 65 percent of those children are in the care of local authorities that can’t cope—and that Tory cuts are to blame.

Funding for children’s services has been slashed by a third since 2010.

The lack of support has a serious impact on those children’s life chances.

The study found that around 40 percent of those aged 19?21 who left care were out of education, employment or training.

And only 18 percent of pupils in care gained an A star to C grade in English and Maths GCSEs.

Of children in young offender units, 42 percent were in care.

Anne Longfield, the Children’s Commissioner for England, said, “The government has to put this right. These most vulnerable kids have had the toughest start in life and rely on the state for nearly every aspect of their life”.

Tue 13 Aug 2019, 13:02 BST
