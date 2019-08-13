News in brief - justice for Shukri Abdi, emissions rise, Home Office uses force

The police watchdog will investigate how cops handled the investigation into the death of a 12 year old school student in Greater Manchester.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) will look at whether police treated Shukri Abdi’s family less favourably because of their ethnic background.

Shukri, a Somali refugee, died in the River Irwell last month.

Her family said she had been repeatedly bullied at school and that police are failing to properly investigate her death.

The announcement came as the Justice for Shukri campaign gave its first press conference and public meeting last Saturday.

It called for a broad unity campaign seeking justice.

Greenhouse gas levels rise

Greenhouse gas levels reached record highs in 2018, a new report from the American Meteorological Society highlighted on Monday.

The State of the Climate in 2018 found that 2018 was the fourth warmest year on record. The three other warmest years were 2015, 2016 and 2017.

It also detailed how sea levels rose to record levels for the seventh consecutive year and glaciers continued to melt for the thirtieth consecutive year.

The data underlines what climate activists already know—that the Earth’s temperature is rapidly changing and it means disaster for human society and the natural world.

Home Office using force

Hundreds of people deported from Britain have been forcibly restrained.

The methods of restraint included rigid bar handcuffs, leg restraints and waist restraints, according to The Guardian newspaper.

Home Office policy states that there is a presumption restraint won’t be used.

But more than one form of restraint was used in 335 out of 447 deportation cases between March 2018 and April 2019. And in 102 cases, three different kinds of restraints were used.