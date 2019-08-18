12,000 march in Aberdeen for Scottish independence

Pro-independence protesters marched through Aberdeen on Saturday. Organisers said over 12,000 joined the All Under One Banner (AUOB) march calling for Scottish independence.

A spokesperson for AUOB said, “It was a fantastic day, with a massive turnout from people across the north-east of Scotland and further afield.

“People are saying it is the biggest demonstration for independence Aberdeen has ever seen.”

Transport was organised from Edinburgh, Glasgow, Perth and across Scotland.

Keir Mckechnie, chief steward on the march, said, “Many protesters had never been to an independence demonstration before.

“A lot said they had voted No in the 2014 independence referendum, but Boris Johnson as prime minister and what he means for Britain's future had turned them into independence supporters.'

The march was dominated by Scottish Saltire flags. There were also Catalan flags and some independence supporters carried placards saying “Break up the British state,” “No to Trident, fund climate jobs now,” and “Kick the Tories out”.

The most popular chants were, “Say hey, say ho, Boris Johnson's got to go,” and, “We want independence now”.

Speakers at the final rally included Extinction Rebellion (XR), who encouraged independence supporters to get involved in their campaign. XR is organising a Rebel festival in Aberdeen on 1 September, and climate change activists are pushing for action in workplaces on 20 September.

Hector Sierra told the rally, '”the key test for the new independence campaign will be whether an independent Scotland is going to get rid of Trident and nuclear weapons, to stop investing in fossil fuels and create climate jobs, and to be a place that welcomes migrants and refugees.'

Anti-racists were cheered by the news that a Brexit Party rally set to take place in Dundee in September has been scrapped. It was part of a big tour featuring Nigel Farage but has now been cancelled.

Anti-racists had organised a protest against it.

The Aberdeen march was part of a series of demonstrations due to take place in the next few months. There will be one in Perth on 7 September and the series will culminate in Edinburgh on 5 October.

The independence movement is gaining momentum again. Earlier this month an opinion poll suggested a majority of people in Scotland were now in favour of independence.

When those who said they did not know, or said they would not vote, were removed, support for independence was at 52 percent and 48 percent were against.

First minister Nicola Sturgeon described the poll as "phenomenal" for the independence movement. But the SNP has shown no sign of the radical moves that would be needed to win independence.