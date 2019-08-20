These NHS strikes in Bradford and Lincolnshire need your support

Health workers in Bradford and Lincolnshire are stepping up the fight against poverty pay and outsourcing—and they need solidarity.

Health visitors in Lincolnshire are fighting to make bosses pay them what they are owed.

The Unite union members and their supporters marched through Lincoln town centre last Saturday. They were joined by Labour’s shadow health secretary John Ashworth.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn sent support.

They began a 48-hour walkout on Monday—which followed another two-day strike that began on Friday of last week.

The health visitors were transferred from the NHS to the Tory-run local authority under the Tupe process in 2017.

They have not received a pay rise since then—despite both health and local ­government workers getting modest increases.

Meanwhile hundreds of Unison union members in Bradford were set to begin an indefinite strike against outsourcing on Monday of next week.

Around 300 cleaners, porters and other support staff at the Bradford Royal Infirmary and St Lukes Hospital finished a two-week walkout on Wednesday of last week.

They are fighting against bosses’ plans to transfer their jobs to a “wholly-owned ­subsidiary”—Bradford Healthcare Management Facilities Ltd.

Wholly-owned subsidiaries—privately-registered companies owned by the hospital—are one of the latest forms of privatisation facing the NHS.

They allow bosses to undermine workers’ wages and terms and conditions, paving the way for full-blown privatisation down the line.

Solidarity has poured in ahead of the all-out strike.

Latest donations to the strike fund have included £500 from Unison South West, £300 from Unison Sussex Partnership and £250 from Unison Yorkshire.

Nick McMaster, Unison Sussex Health Partnership branch secretary, said, “Solidarity to our brothers and sisters in your campaign against transfer to a wholly?owned subsidiary

“We will always oppose all attempts to hive off staff—we fully support your right to remain NHS employees.

“Your fight is our fight.”

Sign the Lincolnshire health vistors support petition at bit.ly/PayHealthVisitors

Back Bradford - what you can do