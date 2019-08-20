Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Stop the DSEI arms fair in London

Issue No. 2668
Protesting against a previous arms fair

Protesting against a previous arms fair (Pic: Miriam Scharf)

Activists are organising to disrupt an arms fair at London’s Docklands. Actions are set to take place 2-9 September.

Every two years over 1,000 arms companies display their weapons to buyers from around the world at the DSEI arms fair.

Customers include authoritarian regimes and countries with serious human rights problems.

The British government helps to organise this arms fair, invites these repressive regimes, and helps arms companies to make deals, at taxpayers’ expense.

Join the week of action at the Excel Centre, London, E16. The themes are:

  • Mon 2 Sept, Stop arming Israel
  • Tue 3 Sept, No faith in war
  • Wed 4 Sept, No nuclear
  • Thu 5 Sept, Conference at the gates
  • Fri 6 Sept, Climate justice
  • Sat 7 Sept, Festival of resistance
  • Sun 8 Sept, Borders and migration

For details go to stopthearmsfair.org.uk

Click here to subscribe to our daily morning email newsletter 'Breakfast in red'

Article information
News
Tue 20 Aug 2019, 11:18 BST
Issue No. 2668
Share this article
Related
Tags
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.