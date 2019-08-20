Stop the DSEI arms fair in London

Activists are organising to disrupt an arms fair at London’s Docklands. Actions are set to take place 2-9 September.

Every two years over 1,000 arms companies display their weapons to buyers from around the world at the DSEI arms fair.

Customers include authoritarian regimes and countries with serious human rights problems.

The British government helps to organise this arms fair, invites these repressive regimes, and helps arms companies to make deals, at taxpayers’ expense.

Join the week of action at the Excel Centre, London, E16. The themes are:

Mon 2 Sept, Stop arming Israel

Tue 3 Sept, No faith in war

Wed 4 Sept, No nuclear

Thu 5 Sept, Conference at the gates

Fri 6 Sept, Climate justice

Sat 7 Sept, Festival of resistance

Sun 8 Sept, Borders and migration

For details go to stopthearmsfair.org.uk