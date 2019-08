Hundreds of trade unionists, campaigners and local people gathered in Llanelli, South Wales, last Saturday to remember the 1911 rail strike.

It was the first all-British rail strike and saw two workers killed in the town.

Speakers included Mark Serworka, the PCS general secretary, and Steve Hedley from the RMT union.

Other speakers included local and national politicians, and representatives of Stand Up To Racism and Llanelli Pride.