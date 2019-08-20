Failing Nazis cancel rally for Tommy Robinson in London

Supporters of jailed Nazi Tommy Robinson have called off a protest planned to take place in London on Saturday.

An article on the fascist TR News website said the rally was called because of heavy policing and the far left.

But it said that some Nazis might still “be going or intending to go into London” on the day.

Stand Up To Racism and Unite Against Fascism had called a counter-protest.

But they cancelled it when the Nazis called theirs off.

The Nazi rally was called off amid infighting in the Robinson camp and declining numbers on their protests.

Only 400 Nazis showed up to a national mobilisation outside BBC Broadcasting House earlier this month.

While the Nazis have suffered setbacks, they are still dangerous.

Left wing personality Owen Jones was attacked in a pub in north London last Saturday. Jones was told that “far right football hooligans were boasting in closed groups along the lines of ‘Owen Jones has been done in, in Islington’”.

Anti-Nazis must remain ready to oppose the far right on the streets.

Lock-in protest against evictions in Glasgow

Anti-racist activists staged a “lock-in” of Glasgow City Council on Tuesday.

The protest was called by Living Rent Glasgow tenants’ union against the threat of eviction facing 300 asylum seekers in the city.

Serco, which runs the housing on behalf of the Home Office, wants to clear the buildings before new subcontractor Mears takes over in September.

Mears has said it wants to take over empty properties.

Serco has sent some tenants letters warning that it would change their locks, rather than using bailiffs to forcibly throw them out.

It hopes to get around the need to have a court order—a requirement for an eviction under Scottish law

Protesters demanded that the council, run by the Scottish National Party, gives more than “reports of empty promises” and shows Serco it’s not welcome in the city.

It will take direct action to stop evictions.