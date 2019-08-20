Transport round up: Rail workers keep up fights for safety

Workers on East Midlands Trains struck last Saturday in a battle over pay and conditions.

The RMT union members’ walkout came as a new private company took over the rail franchise.

The union said its members were “rock solid and united” as they held their fourth day of industrial action.

Stagecoach continued to attack pay and working conditions right up to the point it bailed out of the franchise at the weekend.

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said, “Stagecoach is pulling the plug on its British operations and handed over to Abellio.

“The scorched earth policy on its remaining franchises is clear to see.”

South Western Railway

RMT Union members on the South Western Railway are set for a further round of strikes over driver only operation.

The union says the company continues to drag its heels and delays talks over guaranteeing a guard on the train. The RMT blasted “the company’s unremitting failure to give assurances that the company won’t move to Driver Controlled Operation—with the role of the guard butchered completely”.

“The union has been left with no alternative but to call further industrial action,” it said.

A strike is set to take place from Friday of next week until Monday 2 September.

Train operators set to strike

Train operators on the Central and Victoria tube lines were set to strike on Thursday of next week.

The RMT union members’ 24-hour walkout is set to begin at 8pm.

The Central Line workers are angry over insufficient staffing levels, chronic understaffing, imposed rosters, pressure from management and other issues.

And on the Victoria Line issues include the work attendance procedure and unlawful deduction of wages.

Justice for outsourced cleaners

THE RMT union launched a campaign to demand justice for cleaners employed by outsourcer Mitie at Network Rail managed stations.

The union said, “The campaign highlights the fact that passengers using Glasgow Central, Edinburgh Waverley, Liverpool Lime Street, Manchester Piccadilly, Leeds City or Birmingham New Street stations, are passing through stations that are cleaned, day and night, by people who are surviving on poverty pay.”