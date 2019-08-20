Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

The things they say

Issue No. 2668

‘Perpetrators AND victims come disproportionately from black and minority ethnic communities. That is not a racist slur. It’s a fact’

The Daily Mail defends Priti Patel’s move to print knife crime warnings on chicken boxes

‘Freak yachting accidents do happen in August…’

Friend of Nigel Farage Aaron Banks responds to Greta Thunberg’s yacht voyage

‘I’m getting a bit fed up with all this dickbraine stuff. It’s time to change my name to stop the bullying’

Ukip’s leader Richard Braine gets the hump after being mocked over his name

‘This reflects our commitment to the sugar reduction programme’

Bakers Greggs defends its cutting of the custard in a custard slice while not cutting the price

Click here to subscribe to our daily morning email newsletter 'Breakfast in red'

Article information
Who Says?
Tue 20 Aug 2019, 12:47 BST
Issue No. 2668
Share this article
Related
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.