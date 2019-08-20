The things they say

‘Perpetrators AND victims come disproportionately from black and minority ethnic communities. That is not a racist slur. It’s a fact’

The Daily Mail defends Priti Patel’s move to print knife crime warnings on chicken boxes

‘Freak yachting accidents do happen in August…’

Friend of Nigel Farage Aaron Banks responds to Greta Thunberg’s yacht voyage

‘I’m getting a bit fed up with all this dickbraine stuff. It’s time to change my name to stop the bullying’

Ukip’s leader Richard Braine gets the hump after being mocked over his name

‘This reflects our commitment to the sugar reduction programme’

Bakers Greggs defends its cutting of the custard in a custard slice while not cutting the price