British arms found in Yemen show up links between Tories and Saudi Arabia

More evidence of Britain’s role in Saudi Arabia’s war on Yemen was uncovered this week.

A United Nations (UN) panel found fragments of British-made laser guidance missile systems at the site of an air raid in the Middle Eastern country.

It concluded that the air raid, which took place in September 2016, had breached international humanitarian law.

A month before the raid then foreign secretary Boris Johnson said he was happy for Britain to sell arms to Saudi Arabia.

UN experts found a guidance unit for a “high explosive” bomb, stamped with the name of a Brighton-based based company, EDO MBM Technology Ltd.

They also found missile parts from the same British factory at the Alsonidar complex following a second bombing nine days later.

The Tories have allowed at least £4.7 billion in weapons exports to Saudi Arabia, a key ally of Western imperialism, since it begin its war on Yemen. Over 50,000 people have died in the bombings and the famine that war has caused.

At the beginning of September in east London over 1,000 arms dealers will try to sell weaponry to 30,000 government officials from across the world. The UN revelations are a powerful reason to join the week of protests outside the DSEI arms fair.