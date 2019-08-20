Deep Water - a scenic setting for drama about families in turmoil

Deep Water is ITV’s new set piece thriller about three complex women characters, set in the scenic landscape of the Lake District.

Each one is a mother. Each one is desperately trying to keep together families in crisis.

The first episode brilliantly sets up a complex web of family ties, friendships, lies and secrets, which the audience waits to see unravel.

It also deals with the double burden put on working class women.

Roz, played by Sinead Keenan, is a physiotherapist whose family is facing the threat of eviction.

Anna Friel’s character Lisa works multiple jobs while also running the home.

But there’s a class divide here too. Lisa is invited to a dinner party at the house of Kate—played by Rosalind Eleazar—and is intimidated by its opulence. Yet the thread of family life in turmoil runs throughout, tying each of these women together.

Yet none consider that they might not want to be with them anymore.

This is a drama that deals with the complications and stresses of family life—as a place that’s a source of comfort, but also something that can stifle women.

Whatever twists and turns Deep Water takes, its strength is that it shows family life at its rawest.

Paula Rego: Obedience and Defiance

Showing works spanning her entire career since the 1960s, this is the first major retrospective of Rego’s work in England for over 20 years.

The exhibition includes previously unseen paintings and works on paper from the artist’s family and close friends. They reflect Rego’s perspective as someone immersed in urgent social issues and current affairs.

The selection of works focuses on moral challenges to humanity, particularly in the face of violence, gender discrimination and political tyranny.

There are paintings and etchings related to children sold into slavery in North Africa, abortion and female genital mutilation.

Many of the images begin with the artist’s Portuguese roots and childhood experiences or respond to current affairs.

MK Gallery, Milton Keynes. Tickets from £8.50. Book online at mkgallery.org

Romantic Scotland

Romantic Scotland brings together treasures from the National Gallery of Scotland’s and Historic Environment Scotland’s collections.

It contrasts the romantic depictions of Scotland’s changing landscapes, created by artists and writers in the 19th century, with the reality of ordinary life.

The exhibition includes works by renowned painters Sir John Lavery, Patrick Nasmyth, and Sir James Guthrie, whose dramatic landscapes continue to shape perceptions of Scotland.

And it includes stunning early photography and historic objects that reframe these works in their historical contexts.

Duff House, Aberdeenshire. Until 29 September. Tickets from £7.20 Go to historicenvironment.scot