The Troublemaker—Screws lined up ‘like penalty shoot-out’ to watch man die

Being dragged naked across the floor and restrained by prison guards are the final conscious moments of prisoner Allan Marshall.

Shocking CCTV footage, released this week after a fatal accident inquiry, shows guards from Saughton Prison, in Edinburgh, ­laughing as Allan lay on the floor.

One of the 13-strong officers’ team is seen forcefully placing his knee on Allan’s back.

A witness to the inquiry said they heard Allan ­shouting that he couldn’t breathe.

Guards placed a towel over his face as his otherwise limp body showed signs of distress.

The officers lined up “like a penalty shoot-out” to watch him die.

One officer even appears to give a thumbs-up as ­paramedics take Allan to hospital.

Allan died in Edinburgh Royal Infirmary four days later, in March 2015.

Arrest

His cause of death was cited as “brain injury due to out-of-hospital cardiac arrest during physical restraint”.

Pictures taken of the unit show heavy blood stains on the floor. There were multiple signs of injury to Allan on photos taken of him in hospital as he lay in a coma.

Incredibly, all the prison officers involved have been given immunity from prosecution, on condition that they testified at the inquiry.

Allan’s family told the Daily Record newspaper that the treatment was a “form of torture”.

“We were horrified when we saw the three prison officers at the end bouncing up and down and cuddling each other,” says Sharon MacFadyen, Allan’s aunt.

The inquiry sheriff said Allan’s death was “entirely preventable,” and “It was clear that prison officer staff did not tell the whole truth on a number of occasions.

“Sometimes they appeared to be mutually and ­consistently dishonest.”

Allan’s family want the officers involved charged.

The Scottish Prison Service said, “We don’t have any ­further comment to offer.”

As the pound’s value tumbles there’s one group of people who are rubbing their hands—foreign exchange traders.

Betting that a “no-deal” brexit will cause its value to fall even lower, the City types aim to make a killiing.

“A lot of them are saying thank goodness for Boris, he’s giving us a chance to make money,” said Baron O’Neil, a former advisor to David Cameron.

Few Socialist Worker ­readers will have shed a tear at the ­passing of Baron Bell of Belgravia this week.

Margaret Thatcher’s henchman conducted a media war against striking miners and was a friend to brutal Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet.

How fitting that Tony Blair gave him a life peerage.

Why do the right hate Notting Hill carnival?

With hundreds of thousands of revellers, of all ethnic backgrounds, taking control of west London’s streets, it’s no wonder the right hate Notting Hill Carnival.

Hordes of cops came to the party this week with their knife arches and truncheons, reinforcing the idea that Carnival is dangerous.

Yet, according to research by the Huffington Post, arrest rates at Carnival over the last three years are similar to those at the Glastonbury Festival.

Yet, “Glasto” is now thoroughly respectable—it’s live on the BBC and in the Daily Mail.

Matthew Phillip, executive director of Notting Hill Carnival, smells a rat.

“Carnival is the only festival, the only event the Met do where they automatically put out the crime stats. Any other event the press have to ask for it,” he said.

l cops were ordered “not to dance” at Carnival this year to show just how tough a line they are taking.

Johnson’s porkies don’t cut mustard

Spent months in pain waiting for an operation? Stuck in A&E for hours with a broken arm?

Worry not, Boris Johnson is here to fix the NHS.

He declared last week, “Hot buttered toast for the patients of this country” will help improve people’s experience of the NHS.

Frontline health workers were quick to point out that one in four hospital wards are dangerously short of staff—and that, understandably, toast is not always their highest priority.

Johnson was sorting out major trade issues this week at the G7 world leaders’ summit.

“Melton Mowbray pork pies, which are sold in Thailand and in Iceland, are currently unable to enter the US,” he declared.

Only for the Melton Mowbray Pork Pie Association to respond, saying, “We don’t actually export to Thailand or Iceland.”

Who’d have guessed that Johnson would get caught telling pork pies?

Nazis are ‘sub-human’

A Royal Navy sailor set to start work on a nuclear Trident submarine, has been exposed as a member of a far right group.

He is one of two members of the navy that were found to belong to Generation Identity—a group with links to a banned terrorist organisation.

The identitarian movement is one of number of far right groups that parrot the “great replacement theory”. This argues there is a conspiracy to undermine white people in Europe and America.

The theory was cited by the mass shooters in the Christchurch mosque attacks which killed 51 people in March, and the massacre in El Paso, Texas, earlier this month, which killed 22 people.

Jet set royals are all at it

The media went wild last week with stories of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on a “budget airline”.

But all was not as it seemed.

Flybe this week confirmed it ordered an empty plane be flown especially for them.

The Things They Say

‘She has a distinctly leftwing face. This is hard to describe, but easy to recognise’

Daily Telegraph bore Charles Moore on Olivia Colman, who is set to star in the new TV series The Crown

‘At no stage during the limited time I spent with him did I see, witness or suspect any behaviour’

Prince Andrew on his friend, paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Epstein was jailed in 2008. Andrew was pictured in his house in 2010

‘[We kept to a] rigid colour palette of black, white, and grey’

‘Curator’ Thatcher Wine on how he chose books for celebrity actor Gwyneth Paltrow

‘I got it, I got it. Why don’t we just nuke them?’

Donald Trump devises new plan to beat hurricanes

‘Sir, we’ll look into that’

White House ‘briefer’ responds

‘I am still the Member of Parliament’

Former Labour MP Mike Gapes reminds followers on Twitter that he still exists

‘I got interested in politics after I started investing in gold in the early noughties’

Brexit Party candidate Dominic Frisby