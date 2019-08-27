In Brief — Fatal outbreak caused by NHS cuts

The deaths of 18 people were down to “systematic failures” following “dramatic” NHS budget cuts, according to a former health chief.

Professor John Ashton described 18 deaths linked to separate deadly earlier this year as “serious failures” of the system.

Six hospital patients died after eating sandwiches contaminated with listeria supplied to the NHS, and 12 Mid Essex NHS patients died from streptococcus infection.

Duke of Westminster demolishes housing

More Than 100,000 people have signed a petition to stop the Duke of Westminster demolishing a block of council flats in central London.

Billionaire duke Hugh Grosvenor owns more land than the Queen and is the richest man aged under 30 in the world.

His property group, Grosvenor, plans to demolish two residential blocks in Belgravia and use the land to build luxury flats and expensive shops.

Sign the petition at bit.ly/Cundy

Academies lead to classroom shortages

A looming shortage in the number of school places across England is being made worse by academies.

The number of children looking for spaces in secondary schools is set to increase over coming years.

But rules imposed by the Tory government mean that only privately-run academies or free schools are allowed to open to provide more spaces.