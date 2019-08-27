News round up: Anti-racists outnumber supporters of Nazi Tommy Robinson

Anti-fascists outnumbered supporters of jailed Nazi Tommy Robinson in central London on Saturday of last week.

Around 150 people protested against 70 fascists near BBC Broadcasting House on Portland Place. The two counter-protests were organised by Stand Up To Racism (SUTR) and Unite Against Fascism, and the London Antifascist Assembly.

Supporters of SUTR gathered outside Oxford Circus Tube station then marched to Portland Place.

They joined supporters of the London Antifascist Assembly on the other side of the road to where the fascists were gathering outside the BBC.

SUTR led a march to the Polish Embassy to stand in solidarity with an LGBT+ protest against Poland’s right wing government (see page 18).

They joined forces and marched back down to the BBC.

Search laws target Carnival

Cops arrested almost 100 people at Notting Hill Carnival in west London over the weekend. The police had put a Section 60 notice in place for the Carnival and the nearby Harrow Road.

Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act allows cops to use stop and search powers in a designated area without any grounds for suspicion.

Black people are nine times more likely than white people to be stopped and searched.

This rises to 40 times more likely when police use stop and search powers under Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act.

Tory home secretary Priti Patel wants to give cops more freedom to use Section 60 orders.

They will now be able to use them in a designated area “without needing serious grounds for suspicion if serious violence is anticipated”. And less senior officers will be able to authorise their use.

This will mean more harassment of black people.

Love Music Hate Racism had a float on the carnival parade.

Let migrants into Britain

The Tories will not be able stop free movement the day after a no-deal Brexit, according to the Migration Observatory.

It said the Tories have not outlined new immigration rules to replace free movement for EU migrants. Two thirds of the three million European nationals already living in Britain haven’t registered to stay in the country after Brexit.

And the deadline has been brought forward to 31 December 2020—yet there is already a backlog of 100,000 applications.

Some right wing Tories see a no-deal Brexit as a chance to push through more austerity and racism.

The problems pointed out by the Migration Observatory are unlikely to stop them.

Migrants should be given an automatic right to remain with the same rights.

Anti-racists must fight to defend free movement.