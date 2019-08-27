Reports round up: Two tube line tussles

Workers on key parts of the Tube network could strike next week over a “breakdown in industrial relations” in two separate disputes.

Train operators on the Central and Victoria lines, who are members of the RMT union, were set to walk out for 24 hours from 8pm on Tuesday of next week.

Workers on the Central line are fighting against chronic understaffing, imposed rosters, management bullying, inadequate welfare facilities and local agreement breaches.

Workers on the Victoria line are fighting unlawful deductions of wages, enforced overtime and noise levels on the line.

Tyne and wear metro

Workers on the Tyne and Wear Metro are set to walk out in September over pay parity.

They are demanding that those who work as maintainers are paid the same as technicians. The RMT members were set to walk out for 48 hours from 9pm on Friday of next week.

Engineers back walkouts

Engineering firm Wabtec Faiveley is set to be hit by strikes after workers voted to strike over pay.

The RMT union members build and maintain rolling stock at the company’s plant in Doncaster.

Workers have been offered a below inflation pay offer—effectively a pay cut in real terms.

An eight-day strike is set to take place from Wednesday next week, followed by a further eight-day walkout from

16 September. They plan a five-day overtime ban from 11 September.

Merseyrail action called off

The RMT union slammed the breaks on the first three days of strikes on Merseyrail, following positive talks.

Workers are fighting for services to have a second, safety-critical member of staff on board all trains.

Strikes are still planned for 30 September, and 2 and 4 October.

Buses

Bus workers are driving towards action this month on Bluestar Buses in South West England.

RMT union members in Eastleigh, Totton and Poole are set to stage an overtime ban for seven days from Wednesday of next week in a fight over pay.

Drinks workers in high spirits after ballot

Workers at whisky and spirits producer Diageo have overwhelmingly voted for strike over pay.

The 3,000 GMB members are angry about bosses’ below-inflation pay offer of 2.8 percent.

The workers, who are based across Scotland, voted by 81 percent for strikes.

Well known brands, including Johnnie Walker, Gordon’s and Smirnoff would be affected by industrial action.

Keir Greenaway, the GMB regional official, said the result should be “a wakeup call” for Diageo.

“Diageo need to get real on pay and show our members the respect they deserve,” he said.

First Glasgow buses ballot over safety

Bus drivers in Glasgow will be balloted for strikes over safety.

Unite union members at First Glasgow are fighting against proposed changes to running times on the city’s buses.

They say it would lead to a reduced recovery time for drivers, putting passenger safety at risk.

Mick Dowds, Unite’s national convenor, said, “First Glasgow is blatantly scurrying around with a new set of rosters.

“This will directly impact on drivers’ wellbeing and could have a catastrophic effect on passengers and the public.”

Scaffolders want an agreement

Scaffolders at Drax power station in North Yorkshire were set to strike on Wednesday of next week.

The 29 Unite union members are employed by Altrad Hertel.

The contractor has refused to register the scaffolders under the National Agreement for the Electrical Construction Industry.

The agreement between bosses and union governs terms and conditions.

They plan a further 24-hour walkout on 12 September.

Recognition for Amazon cleaners

Cleaners working at an Amazon warehouse in Peterborough have signed a landmark agreement with subcontractor Mitie Limited to recognise their union, Unite.

Motorway workers win union rights

Workers who operate and maintain the M25 motorway around London have signed a union recognition agreement.

It followed negotiations between the Unite union and subcontractor Connect Plus Services.

The agreement means that 260 workers will be able to negotiate on wages and terms and conditions.

Rallies for Bromley libraries strikers

Striking library workers in Bromley held five demonstrations at sites across London last week.

The 50 Unite union members from the south east London borough have been on indefinite strike since 5 June.

They are in a dispute over staffing and other issues—and are demanding a 6 percent basic pay increase for all workers.

The workers are employed by outsourcer GLL.