Pilots’ fight for higher pay takes off at two airlines

An upcoming pilots’ strike could see gridlock at every airport in Britain with hundreds of flights cancelled.

Pilots at British Airways (BA) have announced their intention to strike on 9, 10, and 27 September.

Members of the Balpa union voted by 93 percent for industrial action as part of their fight for better pay.

Balpa said, “Over recent years BA pilots have made sacrifice after sacrifice to assist the company.”

It said these measures included “Taking a pay cut, productivity increases, closing the final salary pension scheme, giving up annual leave days, a new rostering system and reducing flying pay.”

Balpa say it would cost the BA only £5 million to resolve the dispute, but the strike is likely to cost the firm around £40 million a day.

The fatcats at BA rake in profits while denying workers a decent wage.

They should cough up now.

RyanAir pilots struck on Wednesday of last week after bosses failed to use legal action to block the walkout.

The Balpa union members want Ryanair to change its policies on pensions, maternity benefits and other issues.

They are also want the airline to “harmonise pay across the UK in a fair, transparent, and consistent structure”.

Pilots plan a further strike at the end of September.