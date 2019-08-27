Strike at DVSA can slam break on the bosses’ attacks

IT support workers at the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) began a month-long strike on Thursday of last week.

The members of the PCS union are part of a long-running battle over longer working hours, working practices and restructures.

The PCS says the action by IT workers is part of a plan of rolling action in DVSA—and that other groups could soon be called out on strike.

The PCS said 80 percent of IT workers joined the strike—with the majority of them on the picket line at their workplace in Nottingham.

IT workers are also striking at the Swansea office. Paul Williams is president of the PCS Department for Transport group executive committee. He said, “The turnout this week shows the strength of feeling out there in the workplace, where massive workloads, along with staff shortages, have led to this perfect storm.”

Visit the Nottingham picket line at The Axis Building, Nottingham from 7am – 9.30am, Monday – Friday. Donate to the strike fund online using account number: 20331490, sort code: 608301, quoting the reference “DVSA Strike Fund”

Workers at Universal Credit office walk out to defend jobs and improve service

Workers in Stockport who manage people’s claims for the Universal Credit benefit struck on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week.

The members of the PCS union say poor levels of staffing mean they spend too much time answering telephone calls, and not enough time managing their caseloads.

This causes a backlog and delay in cases being assessed—and misery for claimants.

The PCS says workers now have to work on several cases at a time.

It added that there has been an increase in stress-related absences.

The strikers’ demands include 100 more staff members, and a limit of 30 calls a week.