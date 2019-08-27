Cuadrilla causes a series of record breaking earthquakes

Energy giant Cuadrilla caused the biggest fracking-induced earthquake in Britain to date on Monday.

Houses shook as the 2.9 magnitude quake took place around the Preston New Road (PNR) site, near Blackpool, in Lancashire.

This came after people living near the site were terrified by shaking buildings and windows last Saturday night. The earthquake had a magnitude of 2.1

The Frack Free Lancashire campaign group said, “We are livid that we are once again, being put in harm’s way for an experiment that we didn’t ask to be a part of.”

Fracking at the PNR site was suspended in November 2018 after Cuadrilla was beset by regular earthquakes and was unable to proceed with the frack.

Cuadrilla recently restarted work at the Preston New Road site.

Fracking is a process where water, sand and chemicals are pumped into rock as a high volume deep underground—releasing gas trapped in rock formations.

Campaigners have been fighting against Cuadrilla’s fracking plans, saying they would trigger earthquakes.

They have been proved right. The site has felt more than 90 earthquakes since fracking resumed on 15 August.