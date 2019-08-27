International round up: Trump plan for indefinite detention of migrants

Donald Trump unveiled new rules last Wednesday that would allow migrants to be locked up indefinitely

US border authorities could detain migrants while their asylum claim is considered.

The new rules come as Trump is reported to be considering ending birthright citizenship.

Hundreds of people, who gained US citizenship because they were born in the US, could be deported back to their parents’ countries.

Joann Bautista of the National Immigrant Justice Centre said that Trump’s administration has “once more shown their complete disregard for the lives of immigrants and refugees”.

She said, “We are dismayed that the administration has chosen to actually follow through with this policy, which we fear will lead to future tragedies.”

Trump hopes that the policy will deter more migrants from South America from coming into the US.

But it will only lead to more horrific treatment in detainment and deportation of more families.

Anti-fascists march in Germany ahead of state elections

Around 35,000 anti-racists marched under the banner of “Unteilbar—indivisible—in Dresden, eastern Germany, last Saturday.

The march took place ahead of regional elections in the eastern states of Saxony and Brandenburg, which are likely to see gains for the far right AfD.

The party is currently polling 24 percent in Saxony and 22 percent in Brandenburg—the same as the Labour-type SPD. Christine Buchholz of the left wing Die Linke party told Socialist Worker the march was “an important signal against the AfD one week before the elections”.

The protest included people from a wide range of political backgrounds, including

anti-racism activists, trade unions, political parties and environmental groups. Further anti-fascist actions are expected to take place in Germany in the run up to the elections this week.