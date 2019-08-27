The Big Meeting—Celebrating our history and strength

Daniel Draper’s documentary The Big Meeting follows the experiences of local people attending last year’s Durham Miners’ Gala.

Despite the death of the coal industry, the Big Meeting captures a spirit of class struggle that is alive and relevant today—a tradition that inspires future generations.

The documentary touches on the role that women played during the Miners’ Strike, and the internationalism of the Big Meeting.

It describes the Durham Miners’ Association’s support of the anti-apartheid struggle in South Africa, to the Freedom for Ocalan campaign that campaigns for Kurdish liberation.

The film also references the physical and symbolic power of the Gala.

It likens the procession of hundreds of thousands of people marching through the streets to “a living organism,” capturing the collective force of our movement.

The banners themselves are described as the “illustrated history of class struggle”, including one from Chopwell Village featuring portraits of Marx, Lenin and the Irish revolutionary James Connolly.

As one commentator remarks, the banners are artwork with “soul”. It’s artwork that does not belong in galleries or museums—but artwork that belongs to our streets.

Rachel Meenan

A 'post-truth' thriller that makes for uneasy viewing

The capture is a thriller made for the “post truth” era.

Soldier Shaun Emery, played by Callum Turner, has just got out of prison. He’s been convicted of the murder of a wounded Taliban fighter, all caught on helmet camera.

Similarities with the real-life case of Alexander Blackman—the soldier who actually did kill a wounded, unarmed Taliban fighter—are unmistakable.

Emery gets off. The video evidence was dodgy. But soon he’s accused of yet another violent crime—and yet again the evidence is footage he says doesn’t show the truth.

The vision of society here is one full of technology that monitors and records almost everything we do. From the facial recognition software in police monitoring suites, to a games console in a child’s bedroom.

All of it can be used to catch us out, trip us up—or misrepresent us.

There’s a feeling of unease, growing into distrust and paranoia, right from the very beginning. The constant suggestion that nothing is what it appears to be on the surface asks us to pay close attention.

What was on that email on the detective Rachel Carey’s computer screen, for instance?

By the time we take notice, it’s already gone.

Soon we start to scrutinise and second guess everything on screen and, eventually, our own interpretation.

The programme tries to show how false representation is used to skew our interpretation.

But it also starts to ask a question. Can technology and surveillance ever be trusted to give a clear objective version of truth when it’s presentation and interpretation that matters?

Celebrating his release, and surrounded by his mates, Emery realises that all of them still think he murdered the Afghan fighter. This is a show that demands constant scepticism.

Nick Clark

The Capture, Starts 9pm, Tuesday 3 September, BBC1