Get fired up for 20 September strikes

In just three weeks, people could walk out of their workplaces worldwide to join the strike for the climate on Friday 20 September.

The need for action has never been greater.

The Amazon rainforests are burning, people are being forced to flee their homes and July 2019 is officially the hottest month ever recorded on earth.

World leaders met last weekend at the G7 summit. Climate change was on the table but none of the discussions will lead to real change. Taking the sort of action needed to avert climate catastrophe would mean addressing its cause.

It’s the capitalist system that burns up fossil fuels, destroys environments and causes massive waste in the name of profit.

Leaders, such Brazil’s president Jair Bolsonaro and Donald Trump, deny that their actions are having any effect on the planet.

We can’t rely on bosses and governments to put a halt to the chaos that is taking place. Movements such as the school strikes and Extinction Rebellion have done a fantastic job of opening up the discussion on climate change.

But we need to take the fight further. And the strike is a vital opportunity to join the struggle.

We must take the argument for striking into our workplaces and fight to hold walkouts on the day.

The strike must send out a clear message—we won’t stand for the destruction of our planet.