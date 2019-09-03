Local government round up: Bromley library strikers can bring bosses to book

Library workers on strike in south east London were set to protest outside a council committee meeting on Tuesday night as Socialist Worker went to press.

Unite union members at the Tory-run Bromley council began an indefinite walkout over pay and terms and conditions in May.

They are fighting against bosses at Greenwich Leisure Ltd (GLL).

The “social enterprise” was set up by Greenwich council in 1993. It has grown into a sports and leisure giant that has swallowed up council services across the capital.

A group of Labour councillors proposed a motion calling for the council to review the library contract in June. It was set to be discussed at the council’s housing renewal, recreation and housing committee meeting.

Councillors also planned to look at GLL’s performance over the last six months.

Kath, a Unite member and library worker, said, “GLL cannot run from this strike and they cannot hide.

“We will take our campaign to every GLL venue and make sure that everybody knows what this company is doing to our libraries.”

Another Bromley library worker added, “They told us when we objected to the transfer of the libraries to GLL that there would be no loss of professional staff.”

The workers should be brought back in house immediately.

Mamma Mia! Here we strike again at the Scottish Borders council

Striking council road workers in the Scottish Borders demonstrated outside the local authority’s headquarters last week.

Unite union members are taking action over their terms and conditions.

They gathered outside the offices in Newtown St Boswells to coincide with a full council meeting. They waved flags, shouted slogans and played Money Money Money by Abba.

The council is run by an alliance of Tories and independents.

Unite regional industrial organiser Willie Thomson said the dispute could put the region’s winter maintenance programme at risk.

Greenwich housing workers get ready for ballot

Housing workers at Greenwich council in south east London could walk out next month.

The Labour-run council wants to jettison a productivity agreement—a move which could see workers lose thousands of pounds a year.

The Unite union ballot ends on 30 September.

Onay Kasab, the Unite regional officer, said, “The proposed withdrawal of this six-year-old agreement will see housing staff losing out to the tune of £10,000 a year.

“To lose this enormous amount is a massive blow to their incomes when the cost of living in London, one of the world’s most expensive cities, is sky-high.”