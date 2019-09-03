Reports round up: Big gate meetings to build for Royal Mail strike ballot

Royal Mail postal workers have made a massive show of strength, with large gate meetings across Britain ahead of a national strike ballot.

The members of the CWU union are gearing up for a major battle.

Bosses want to force through an array of attacks on working conditions.

They’re designed to transform Royal Mail into a company similar to parcel delivery companies such as DPD and Hermes, where workers are on much worse terms and conditions.

Mark Dolan, a CWU area rep, has been organising gate meetings in north London. He told Socialist Worker, “The members know what’s at stake. This is not just a strike about pay and conditions—this is an attempt to run down and break up the business.”

The strike ballot is set to run from Tuesday 17 September until Tuesday 8 October.

IT workers at driver agency stay strong on picket lines

A strike by IT workers at the Driving and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) entered its second week on Monday.

The members of the PCS union at sites in Swansea and Nottingham are part of a long-running battle over working hours, working practices and job restructuring.

The PCS says the action by IT workers is part of a plan of rolling action in DVSA—and that other groups could soon be called out on strike.

Striking workers received messages of support from across the trade union movement.

Show your support. Send solidarity messages to Midsbargaining@pcs.org.uk Visit the picket line every day except bank holiday Monday outside The Axis Building, Nottingham from 7am to 9.30am each day, Monday to Friday. Donate to the strike fund online using account number 20331490, sort code 60-83-01, quoting reference DVSA strike fund

Hull food strikers are still confident

Workers at Karro Foods in Hull are continuing their weekly 24-hour strikes over pay.

Picket lines are large, lively and determined, and more workers have been joining the GMB union.

Strikers were boosted last week by donations to the strike fund and by the second of two local trades council rallies held on the picket line.

They were addressed by local and regional union officials, local activists, a Labour councillor and Emma Hardy MP.

Wendy Dobbs

Messages of support to trishcarlisle@yahoo.com

Cheers for Newport AB-InBev ballot

Workers at the AB-InBev brewery in Magor, near Newport in South Wales, have voted overwhelmingly for action over pay and hours.

The Unite union wants bosses to reduce the working week and agree a pay rise above inflation.

An overtime ban is set to begin next Monday.

Last year the company unveiled its “futuristic, fully-automated warehouse” on the site. Unfortunately for bosses, it still needs workers.

BA pilots are ready for strike take-off

Airline pilots are on course for strikes after British Airways (BA) bosses refused to pay up.

The workers, who are members of the Balpa union, are set to walk out 9, 10 and 27 September, causing travel chaos. Pilots are fighting for a pay increase, which they argue would cost BA only £5 million to resolve.

Action threat wins at Heathrow airport

Workers at London’s Heathrow airport have won a 3 percent pay rise after threatening industrial action.

Unite union members across five sections, including technicians and baggage handlers, voted for strikes.

Babcock Airport Ltd then conceded an improved offer.

Meanwhile the GMB union suspended a series of strikes at John Lennon airport in Liverpool. The union said Swissport had “addressed the health and safety issues” of the 200 workers.

Power station deal stops strike plan

A strike by scaffolders at Drax power station in North Yorkshire was called off after an agreement was reached.

The 29 Unite union members, who work for subcontractor Altrad Hertel, wanted bosses to adhere to a national agreement.