Health round up: Lincolnshire health visitors escalate pay fightback

Health visitors in Lincolnshire are stepping up their fight for equal pay.

The 58 Unite union members were set to begin a seven-day walkout from Monday of next week.

The planned industrial action—the longest the workers have staged so far—comes on top of 17 strike days.

The health visitors were transferred from the health service to the local authority in October 2017.

They have not had a pay rise since—even though both NHS and council workers have received modest pay increases.

This has seen some workers lose more than £2,000 a year since the transfer.

Steve Syson, the Unite regional officer, said, “The Conservative-led council’s treatment of these employees takes the biscuit. These dedicated employees have been denied cost of living rises since October 2017.

“If the health visitors had remained in the NHS—which was their wish—they would have received pay awards.”

The workers have shown they are determined to fight, having voted 84 percent in favour of strikes.

Syson said, “Hardline council bosses are choosing to bury their collective head in the sand.

“But our members have been buoyed up by the tremendous support they have received from the public.”

Every trade unionist should support this fight.

Prescription for victory?

Scottish pharmacy workers could be close to victory due to an all-out strike.

Unite union members at Tayside NHS walked out to demand a new pay evaluation scheme last month.

Tayside NHS bosses agreed to evaluate their jobs on Monday. A consistency checking panel then checked the evaluation on Tuesday—with results due out on Wednesday after Socialist Worker went to press.

A statement from Unite members said, “We all hope for a positive outcome and finally to resolve the ten-year dispute.

“Everyone’s in good spirits and ready to keep fighting.”

The workers have been right to stay on the picket line until bosses carry out their demands.

Compas strikers point to victory

Hundreds of health workers across the North West of England struck for two days last week.

The Unison union members are demanding that private contractor Compass pays them the same rates of pay as NHS workers.

The cleaners, porters and other support staff work at Blackpool NHS Teaching Hospitals, St Helens Hospital and Whiston Hospital.

Meanwhile, the GMB union suspended a planned 24-hour strike this week at Hairmyres Hospital in East Kilbride near Glasgow.

The outsourced workers, employed by ISS, had been set to walk out over a new pay roll system on Monday.

Workers will consider a new offer from bosses.