Flooding and devastation in The Bahamas

The Bahamas has suffered death and extreme devastation as a result of Hurricane Dorian, which battered the Grand Bahama Island for more than 24 hours.

The slow-moving Dorian is one of the most powerful Atlantic hurricanes on record, and reached winds of 185 miles per hour.

Prime minister of The Bahamas Huburt Minnis said on Monday, “We are in the midst of a historic tragedy in parts of our northern Bahamas.

Residents were trapped by rising floodwaters, and at least two official storm shelters were flooded.

People were forced to make treacherous journeys during the storm to seek new refuges. And the water rose so high that many were forced to crawl inside their roof spaces to escape.

At least five people were confirmed dead in the Abaco Island in northern Bahamas as Socialist Worker went to press.

The final toll will be much higher.

Some 70,000 people live on the Abaco and Grand Bahama islands, which both sit around 12 metres above sea level at their highest points.

They’ve had to endure storm surges of up to 5.5 metres aabove normal tide level.

Charities estimate that as many as 13,000 houses have been destroyed or severely damaged.

Preparations in the US saw nine counties in Florida issue mandatory evacuations.

The east coast of Florida, which sits around 100 miles from the Bahamas, was already experiencing strong gusts and high surf on Tuesday.

Dorian is an insight into future climate chaos. Research released last November shows that climate change worsened the most destructive hurricanes.

Researchers warned that if temperatures continue to rise by 3 or 4 degrees than hurricane rainfall and wind speeds will both significantly increase.