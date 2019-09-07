15,000 march for independence in Perth chanting ‘Boris Johnson dead in a ditch’

The poll showed more people say there should be another independence referendum in the next five years than say there should not.

It’s positive that Labour said a Corbyn-led government would accept the Scottish parliament's right to decide if it wants another independence referendum. But subsequently Corbyn said, "In the formative years of a Labour government we wouldn’t agree to another independence referendum."

Richard Leonard, the party’s Scottish leader, said, "It would only be acceptable to a Labour government to allow a second referendum to proceed if it could be demonstrated that there was a fresh mandate for such a vote to be held. This would require a democratic mandate from the people of Scotland which clearly signals the majority of people are in favour of a new vote.

“I do not believe that the conditions exist for such a move today, nor will they for the foreseeable future.”

As long as Labour continues uniting with right wing unionist parties to oppose independence, it will cut itself off from the radical mood around indyref2.