Join action against LGBT+ hate

Stand Up to LGBTQ+ Hate Crime—an alliance of LGBTQ+, anti-Islamophobia and anti-racism campaign groups—was set to hold its second action against hate crime on Friday this week.

The group said that it plans “a vigil outside the Admiral Duncan pub in Soho”.

“This was the scene of the 1999 Nazi bombing that killed Andrea Dykes, John Light and Nik Moore, and seriously injured many others,” it said.

“The group will then march to Trafalgar Square for further speeches, songs and performances. We will stage a defiant mass holding of hands to highlight the shocking finding that a third of all LGBTQ+ couples, and 60 percent of gay men in the UK, are afraid to hold hands in public, according to a recent Stonewall survey.

“In Trafalgar Square, we will also remember Ian Baynham.

“He was murdered in a homophobic attack in the square ten years ago this month.”

Friday 13 September, assemble 6pm, Admiral Duncan pub, 54 Old Compton St, Soho, London W1D 4UB