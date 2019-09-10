Hurricane Dorian devastates Bahamas

Hurricane Dorian has left staggering damage in its wake as it hit two northern islands in The Bahamas on 1 September.

The island of Abaco was badly hit, along with large parts of Grand Bahama.

The death toll on Monday stood at 44 people—mostly on Abaco.

Some 70,000 people have been left homeless, and the death toll is expected to rise drastically over coming days as more bodies are discovered buried under rubble.

The hurricane was a category five, the biggest to ever hit the Bahamas.

It reached winds of 185mph.Over 130,000 homes have been destroyed and large parts of Abaco were flattened.

Operations are taking place to relocate people who have lost their homes.

A cruise ship carrying 1,400 evacuees arrived in Florida on Saturday. Other refugees have also been taken to Nassau—the capital of the Bahamas.

The rich who have their homes on the islands escaped easily. The poor were left to suffer and die.

Hurricane Dorian has now been downgraded to a category one storm, after leaving the coast of Florida with little disturbance.

But the damage it left behind in the Bahamas is a terrifying insight into the reality of increasingly extreme weather.

Greek workers under attack

Greece’s Tory prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis promised tax cuts for the rich, widespread privatisation, and attacks on workers in an important economic speech last Saturday.

He hopes this will appease the “Troika” of the European Union (EU), the European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund. They have demanded devastating austerity in Greece to ensure it repays its debts to bankers in the EU.

New Democracy beat the once-radical Syriza party in elections in July.

The previous Syriza government was elected in 2015, promising an end to austerity, but gave in to the Troika’s demands for swingeing cuts and privatisation.

Syriza leader and former prime minister Alexis Tsipras now only accuses Mitsotakis of making “irresponsible” promises.

Thousands of people protested against Mitsotakis outside the venue for his speech in Thessaloniki.